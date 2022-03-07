Bayelsa Gov wants creation of 2 more states for Ijaw people

Diri made the call on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Yenagoa at the 25th remembrance anniversary of the late monarch of Kolokuma, King Geoffrey Aganaba.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan represented by a former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), and monarch of Twon-Brass, Alfred Diette Spiff were among the dignitaries that celebrated the late monarch.

Speaking, Governor Diri said the Ijaw ethnic nationality deserved more than one state in the Nigerian federation.

Diri said the Ijaw is the fourth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, adding that the founding father of the ethnic group had requested three states but former Head of State, General Sani Abacha created only Bayelsa.

The governor said, “The creation of Bayelsa State is not the end of it; it is indeed the beginning of it.

“We still have other two states that we proposed that have not been created and we must make that clear to the Nigerian government that the Ijaws are still craving for the creation of two additional homogenous Ijaw states.”

“Today, most of us; governors, past and including myself serving, permanent secretaries, heads of service, speakers of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners are all enjoying the sweats of people like Geoffery Filinti Aganaba. We cannot but honour and recognise our heroes past”.

In his remark, Jonah, who spoke on behalf of the former president appealed to Ijaw people to support one another to ensure they have a better state.

“All of us have a duty to this state to ensure that this state get to a point that succeeding generations will come and judge us with standards far higher than what we have now. Things are changing, it is a computer age; they will scrutinize us. But if they do that, can you stand out?