Bayelsa Gov Diri commends INEC for seamless process after voting

News Agency Of Nigeria

I am very satisfied with the process and I do believe it will be like this across the state; BVAS should be used in all the places election is holding, said Diri.

Governor Douye Diri casting his vote
Governor Douye Diri casting his vote

Diri speaking after voting at his Kalamaowei Ward 6 polling unit, said the process was smooth and seamless.

He applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the remarkable improvement in the electoral process.

“I think this is an improvement to all elections I have participated in.

“If it continues like this, I want to believe that INEC has improved not only its processes but also the training of manpower that handles the processes.

“But we have concerns about Nembe-Basambri where our members were prevented from entering their community.

“And we received reports of the abduction of an INEC official and a boat mishap incident and efforts by INEC to overcome the incidents,” the PDP governorship candidate said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

