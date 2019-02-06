He replaced Mr Wodu Kemasuode who had served Gov. Seriake Dicksons administration in the last six years.

Seweniowor was until his new appointment, the Commissioner in charge of the newly created Ministry of State for Special Services.

A statement by Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, said Dickson wished Kemasuade success in all his future endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kemasuode was the longest serving Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the history of Bayelsa.