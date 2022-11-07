Bayelsa flood impacted 1.3m persons, 96 deaths says emergency agency

The agency said no fewer than 1.2million were displaced and compelled to seek refuge in temporary camps.

”As at Nov. 4, 96 deaths were reported with Yenagoa Local Government Area worst hit,” Mr Walamam Igrubia, BYSEMA Chairman said.

Ibnubia said that collation of data from the field was still ongoing.

”The flood affected a number of farmlands, school buildings,health structures and other facilities.

”The folld also affected some 300 communities across the eight LGAs of the state.

”Preliminary reports and data available to SEMA and other agencies indicate that Bayelsa remained the most flood impacted among states in the country,” he said.

NAN reports that the agency said among the worst affected areas in the state are Biseni, Tombia-Ekpetiama, Tombia-Amassoma Road, Akenfa, Akenpai, Igbogene and Swali, all in Yenagoa Local Government Area, as well as Kaiama, Odi, Otuoke, and Ogbia communities.

Others include, Agbere, Odoni, Bulu-Oria, Agoro and Sagbama.

NAN reports floods hit parts of Nigeria in the last two months.

Some of the other affected states are Kogi, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Kogi Plateau and parts of Abuja.