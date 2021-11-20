Bayelsa Deputy Gov. salutes Jonathan’s peace efforts

Ewhrudjakpo stated this in a goodwill message issued to newsmen on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, on the 64th birthday of the erstwhile president.

The deputy governor said he was proud to associate with the efforts of Jonathan towards enhancing national unity and cohesion in the midst of daunting challenges facing the nation.

Describing him as a true patriot and ambassador of peace, he recalled that the historic phone call Jonathan made in 2015 conceding defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to earn him respect and honour from within and outside Nigeria.

Ewhrudjakpo said the government and people of Bayelsa held the former president in high esteem for his achievements in and out of office, especially for showing capacity in managing the national economy and diverse interests of the various ethno-religious groups in the country.

He also acknowledged the diplomatic exploits of Jonathan in the area of conflict resolution in Africa and beyond as a UN envoy and global citizen.

While congratulating the Otuoke-born politician on the occasion of his 64th birthday, the Bayelsa number two man prayed God to bless him with more wisdom, long life and sound health to continue to contribute to the betterment of humanity.

His words: “Your Excellency, your birthday (celebration) creates a special opportunity for us to celebrate you as a worthy and illustrious son of Bayelsa in whom we are well pleased.

“We are always proud to identify with you and your enduring contributions to the upliftment and betterment of humanity.

“Your indelible leadership landmarks, especially the dizzying height to which you took the Nigerian economy, have remained a reference point in the history of our nation.

“Your Excellency, your dogged demonstration of patriotism for the continued corporate existence, peace and progress of our nation are highpoints of true leadership.

Moreover, your foray into diplomatic peace missions in Africa and elsewhere under the joint mandates of the UN and the African Union are a source of motivation for exemplary leadership on the continent.

“We are indeed enamoured by your riveting legacy of selfless public service, which is worthy of emulation.