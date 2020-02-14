The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Douye Diri in the Bayelsa Governorship elections.

The National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole said this on Friday, February 14, 2020, at an ongoing press conference in Abuja.

According to Punch, Oshiomhole says his party will explore every available legal means to ensure that the will of the people of Bayelsa State was upheld.

“We are going to court.” he said.

Oshiomhole also advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to “celebrate too early.”

“The PDP has just crossed one river, there are several other rivers to cross,” he said.