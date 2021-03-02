The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the numerous congratulatory messages addressed to its new chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is starting to turn into a distraction.

Bawa was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last month to head the anti-graft commission, putting an inglorious end to the reign of Ibrahim Magu who was acting boss for five years.

Unlike Magu's tenure, the Senate last week confirmed Bawa's appointment after nearly two hours of questioning at the National Assembly.

The 40-year-old's confirmation has drawn praise from many sectors with congratulatory messages published in the print media by groups and individuals.

Strangely, the EFCC 'warned' in a statement on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 that Nigerians should move on from the congratulatory phase.

"What he needs from well-wishers and indeed all Nigerians, is support and prayers, and more importantly, credible information that will further the work of the Commission," the statement read.

Bawa appealed to his admirers and well-wishers to channel the money spent on the paid ads to more worthy causes, including donations to orphanages and refugee camps.

Bawa is the EFCC's fourth substantive chairman, and the youngest.