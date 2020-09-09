Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, says he regrets granting state pardon to a serial rapist earlier this year.

The governor, in April 2020, granted pardon to 69 inmates serving prison sentences across the state in a bid to decongest correctional facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those released was Yusuf Bako who had been imprisoned in 2001 and 2015 for separate rape offences.

The 50-year-old was arrested again last week for raping a four-year-old girl inside a mosque in Bauchi metropolis.

Governor Mohammed said during a meeting with the State Action Committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) on Tuesday, September 9 that he was unaware of Bako's status when he approved his release.

He said, "We have messed up with our women folks. It is not our wish to do that.

"Had it been I was aware of that, we wouldn't have done that.

"He would have served his full jail term. I didn't know, I wouldn't have appended my signature.”

The governor assured that his administration will remain tough on sex offenders.

Rape and other sex-related crimes have received a great amount of national attention this year following a string of high-profile cases all over the country.

In June, all 36 state governors resolved to declare a state of emergency on rape and other gender-based violence against women and children.