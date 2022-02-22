RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi to train 575 ex-s*x workers for three months

Bauchi State Government has begun a three-month vocational skills training programme for 575 repentant s*x workers to empower them and discourage prostitution.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis.

Alhaji Aminu Balarabe, Permanent Commissioner in Charge of the Bauchi Hisbah Department, stated this at the inauguration of the training programme, on Monday in Bauchi.

Balarabe said the state government had initiated vocational training programme for ex-sex workers to fast track their rehabilitation and re-integration into the society.

He said that the beneficiaries would be exposed to computer literacy; tailoring, hair dressing, catering, cosmetology, poultry, fishery, micro enterprises, among others.

The commissioner said that graduates of the training programme would be issued certificates of attendance, and provided with working tools and seed capital.

According to him, the training programme is being implemented in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

”Prostitution is a dirty trade which no religion permits its practice due to the inherent dangers and hazards associated with it,” he explained.

He reiterated commitment of Gov. Bala Mohammed’s administration towards empowering the people of the state through vocational skills and other productive ventures.

In his remarks, Malam Muhammoud Baba, Chairman, Bauchi Local Government Council, lauded the initiative, adding it would improve the social and economic wellbeing of the beneficiaries.

Baba pleged the council’s support to the programme to facilitate its successful implementation.

Also speaking, Malam Jamilu Adamu, Head of Vocational Skills Development, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), cautioned the trainees against laxity, indolence and truancy.

Adamu said the Directorate would strictly monitor compliance of the participants, adding, ”we will not hesitate to reprimand erring trainee.”

He said the training programme was part of measures to sanitise Bauchi metropolis as well as make the trainees inventive and productive.

On his part, Baba Illela, Chairman, Bauchi State Sharia Commission, admonished the trainees to be God fearing in their conduct by being of good character.

On of the trainees, Miss Oluchi Amobi, commended the gesture, describing it as “timely.”

She pledged to pay attention to the training sessions to enable her to learn trade and become self-reliant.

”We will be of good moral character during and after the training.” she said.

