Abubakar, who made the call at the special plenary on Monday in Bauchi, said that members, whose samples were not taken for test, should submit themselves.

He said that already, the Member representing Toro/Jama’a Constituency, Alhaji Tukur Ibrahim, had tested positive to the disease.

“He is receiving treatment; we are praying for his quick recovery and reunite with his family and legislators.

“Samples of members are being taken for the COVID-19 tests; other members, whose samples have not been taken, should meet the medical personnel who are already in the House.”

Sulaiman also called on the legislators and the general public to maintain the protocols on coronavirus, to stop further spread of the disease.

“Such protocols include social distancing, regular hand washing with running water, use of face masks among others,” he said.

The speaker noted that the assembly would do everything possible to curb further spread of the dreaded virus in the state.

The house adjourned to June 16, as moved by Tijjani Aliyu, the Majority Leader, representing Azare/Madangala Constituency.