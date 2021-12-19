RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 1 year

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The state's health agency has embarked on contact tracing to curtail the spread of the disease.

Lassa fever
Lassa fever

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BSPHCDA), says it has recorded 153 suspected cases of Lassa fever between January and December 2021.

Recommended articles

Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Secretary of the Agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi that the cases were recorded in five local government areas of the state.

Mohammed listed the affected councils to include Bauchi, Bogoro, Ganjuwa, Kirfi, Tafawa Balewa and Toro.

He said that the state had recorded 21 confirmed cases of the disease while six suspected cases were currently on admission.

According to him, the agency has embarked on contact tracing to curtail the spread of the disease, adding that surveillance teams had been deployed to enhance rapid response across the state.

He urged the people to keep a clean environment, good sanitation and personal hygiene to protect themselves against the disease.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 1 year

Bauchi records 153 Lassa fever cases in 1 year

COVID-19: NCDC records 828 cases in 13 states on Saturday, total now 223,483

COVID-19: NCDC records 828 cases in 13 states on Saturday, total now 223,483

Another Fayemi's appointee resigns to join governorship race in Ekiti

Another Fayemi's appointee resigns to join governorship race in Ekiti

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

8 dead in Bauchi fatal crash – FRSC

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Sagay condemns how Magu was removed from office

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Gov Makinde accused of turning himself to PDP godfather in Southwest

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Emir of Daura describes Osinbajo as a trustworthy, patient man

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Edwin Clark insists southeast must produce next president

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Ortom congratulates Buhari at 79, asks him to save Nigeria from collapsing

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)

Nigeria's public debt rises to N38 trillion

Nigeria's debt profile has risen to worrying heights under President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

UK promises to stick to its travel ban, as Nigeria threatens to retaliate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Business Insider)