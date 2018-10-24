Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari's re-election bid

Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari's re-election bid

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The group said they were in support of the re-election of Buhari and Osinbajo so that the duo would continue the good work they had started.

A group in Bauchi, under the aegis of Protein and Food Vendors Association on Tuesday donated N4.2 million to support the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the donation was presented to Vice President Osinbajo during the launching of the National Small and Medium Enterprise clinics, held in Bauchi.

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi, who announced the donation on behalf of the group, said the donors were impressed by the poverty alleviation programmes of the Federal Government, especially the Home – Grown School Feeding Programme.

The group said they were in support of the re-election of Buhari and Osinbajo so that the duo would continue the good work they had started.

Responding, the Vice President thanked the group for the gesture, saying the donation was an indication that “people appreciate what the government is doing for them.

”He however directed that the money be ploughed back in developing primary schools in the state.

“Mr President Muhammadu Buhari and myself appreciate the gesture; we will also donate the money back to schools; we direct that the money be used in maintaining primary schools in the state,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari says you can leave Nigeria if you wantbullet
2 Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Nairabullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu speaks on 2019 election, vows to return to Nigeria with...bullet

Related Articles

Ambode promises to campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari
2019: Atiku can’t beat Buhari – Tony Momoh
Ambode allegedly plans to defect to Accord Party from APC
Presidential candidate, Eunice Atuejide, says Buhari is the worst president Nigeria will ever have
Coalition begins mobilisation for Buhari’s re-election
Saraki to contest for Senate seat after losing PDP's presidential ticket
Ex-US Ambassador says Buhari was rigged out of presidential election 3 times
Oshiomhole alleges plot to remove him by powerful APC members
Pulse Blogger Why i tipped Peter Obi as Running mate to Atiku earlier in June
Benue people not against Fulani – Ortom

Local

A picture of a waste disposal truck (Used for illustrative purpose).
Lagos State Govt. restores door-to-door waste evacuation by PSP operators
Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
Accused judge tells EFCC it's unethical to receive money from lawyers
Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, arrives the Lagos division of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Wednesday, October 24, 2018
Court grants Fayose N50m bail from EFCC custody
The Spokesperson of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon has said that there is no evidence that Nanamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) visited Israel recently.
Nigerians have nothing to fear over Kanu’s outburst – Presidency
X
Advertisement