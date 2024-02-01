ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi govt to sponsor 20,000 poor students for WAEC, NECO exams – Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
The Commissioner for Education, Dr Jamila Dahiru, stated this on Thursday while inspecting the ongoing mock examination for SS3 students at the Government Girls College, Bauchi.

According to her, the mock examination is to prepare the students for the forthcoming external examinations.

She said that Governor Bala Mohammed had approved the payment of NECO and WAEC registration fees for all the students in the state.

Dahiru said the state government would also pay registration fees for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for those who excel in the mock examination.

“The mock examination is to enable the state government to understand their readiness towards the conduct of the examination.

“We use the results to pay for their external examinations because it is the government that sponsors their examinations.

“Those that pass this mock examination, as a privilege and as a result of their efforts, their JAMB would be paid for free by the state government,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

