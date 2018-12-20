The Commissioner in charge of the agency, Alh Magaji Dambam, said this during a press conference on Thursday in Bauchi.

He also said that the sum of N79, 197,977,119 was allocated for recurrent expenditure.

He added that the health sector got the sum of N31, 326,287,433 representing 16.02 per cent, while education sector was allocated N41, 472,337,266 representing 21.8 per cent.

According to him, agriculture got N10, 791,551,005 representing 6 per cent, while water, sanitation and hygiene, youth and women empowerment and infrastructural developments got substantial amounts.

Dambam said the budget would be funded through a total projected fund of N160, 341,759,656 and internal/external loans of N36, 380,651,780.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state budgets N196, 722,411,436 for the 2019 fiscal year.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary in the board, Mr Yahuza Haruna, called on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State to partner with the commission for quarterly briefing on performance of the budget.

He said that the quarterly briefing would better equip journalists with information on performance of various Ministries, Departments and Parastatals (MDAs) including facts and data.