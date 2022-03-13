Bauchi govt to spend N100m on National Qur’anic Recitation competition

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national competition is scheduled to take place in Bauchi from March 18 to March 20, 2022.

Mohammed said that this was the third time Bauchi State would host the national competition since inception in 1986.

“I wish to say that the Ministry of Religious Affairs in conjunction with Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and other government agencies have submitted a budget of N153 million for the competition.

“The state government is providing N100 million for this committee so that the rest would be solicited elsewhere,” he said.

He promised that the state government would provide the necessary support to the committee to enable it to conduct a hitch free competition.

According to him, the competition provides training ground for the Muslims, especially the younger ones, the correct reading, recitation, translation and memorisation of the Holy Qur’an.

“That is why both the traditional and modern Qur’anic schools as well as Islamic schools provide the avenue for the learning and socialisation through which delegates participating at the various categories of the Qur’anic competition are produced.

“Let me use this opportunity to disclaim rumour making the rounds that the state government would abolish these types of schools,” he said.

He, however, said that the government frowned at street begging, adding that the state Ministry of Education was geared towards making the schools functional and useful to all and sundry.

The governor highlighted the terms of reference of the committee to include: “to make a fair, realistic and detailed budget for the financial implication of the event and forward it to the government after its inauguration.

“To ensure successful hosting of the 36th edition of the competition in collaboration with the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

“To liaise with individuals, corporate organisations and stakeholders within and outside the state, and solicit for their contributions to complement the funding of the programme.

“To ensure the provision of adequate security, healthcare and welfare services of the organisers, judges and participants, guests and the general public, among others.”