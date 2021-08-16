Bauchi govt to recruit more doctors to strengthen healthcare delivery

The CMD said the doctors would be spread across all the 10 departments of the hospital.

He said that the recruitment was approved by the state government in its efforts at boosting the health sector’s inadequate human resource.

According to him, the screening of candidates has already been done two weeks ago.

Gital also disclosed that a total of 100 doctors would be recruited for the health facilities across all the 20 local government areas of the state.

“Recruitment exercise has been conducted for doctors, we are to recruit 18 consultants and 24 medical officers for the specialist hospital.

“Other health personnel will also be recruited as approved by the state government,” he said.

Speaking on the nationwide strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the CMD said the industrial action was taking its toll on patients who were not being attended to by the doctors.

“Because of the strike, we have suspended all elective surgeries, and the number of Caesarean Sections (CS), has increased from five to 10 on a daily basis."