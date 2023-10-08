ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi govt sacks civil servant for forgery, recruitment scam

Nurudeen Shotayo

The civil servant was alleged to have fraudulently obtained over ₦1m in order to issue fake appointment letters.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

The sacked officer, identified as Sani Tirwun, was a Secretariat Assistant with the Bauchi State Hospitals Management Board.

His dismissal was announced in a statement made available to journalists by the Information Officer, Bauchi State Civil Service Commission, Saleh Umar, on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The statement listed Tirwun's offences to include falsification of records, issuance of fake appointment letters, illegal posting of staff, faking of the board’s staff officer’s signature, and alteration of posting letter.

He was also alleged to have fraudulently obtained ₦1m to facilitate the issuance of fake appointment letters to unsuspecting job seekers.

Additionally, the sacked officer was said to have collected ₦250,000, ₦200,000, and ₦150,000, separately, to insert the defrauded persons among the approved posting.

According to Umar, a disciplinary committee found Tirwun guilty of the offences, which contradicted Chapter (4) Section 4 Rule 108, item xvii, xiv, xv of Bauchi State Public Service Regulation 2017 (reviewed version).

He said, “The commission considered the dismissal during its 22nd plenary session held at the conference hall of the commission on 5th October 2023.

“Sani Mohammed was found guilty by the Disciplinary Committee of the Hospitals Management Board for falsification of record, issuance of fake appointment letters, illegal posting of illegal staff, faking of the board’s staff officer’s signature, and alteration of posting letter."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

