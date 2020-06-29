The Special Adviser to the governor on Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the state, Hajiya Amina Katagum announced this to journalists on Monday while inspecting some centres in Bauchi town.

According to Katagum, the effort is to ease financial difficulties during the registration process.

“It is always the wish of Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State to see that the youth are empowered.

“Charges in internet cafe can deny some eligible applicants from applying and even benefiting.

“In each of the 20 local government areas in the state, three centres are established for free conduct of registration to interested applicants.

“We provided all the gadgets including logistics and data for smooth conduct of the exercise,” she said.

Katagum said that only 400,000 applicants would be engaged under ‘Batch C’ of N-Power.

“As at today, SIP has one million applications for N-Power while only 400,000 will be engaged.

“Women and people with disabilities have a special consideration of 15 per cent out of the 400,000,” she said.

Katagum advised eligible women to register for the programme to reduce unemployment.

She reminded the ad hoc staff in the various centres to adhere to all protocol in line with COVID -19 guidelines for a healthy exercise.

In his remark, the district head of Miri, Malam Hussaini Abubakar commended the initiative of the state government for the masses.

Abubakar assured the government that the exercise would be conducted without hitches.

He said that the free registration centres would enable people from the grassroots level to benefit from such interventions.