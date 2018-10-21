Bauchi Govt battles Type 2 Polio virus

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Bauchi State Government says it is intensifying efforts on surveillance system to fight type 2 Polio virus found in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (cVDPV2) was discovered at Gwallaga mosque area linking three wards of Makama B, Hardo and Dankade areas of Bauchi Local Government Area through samples collected from various locations on a monthly basis.

Dr Zuwaira Hassan, the State Commissioner for Health, told newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday that the state government has embarked on active surveillance system to fight the polio virus out of the state.

She said the intensive campaign and awareness will be carried out across the state to get rid of the type 2 Polio virus found in the state metropolis.

“The type polio virus was last discovered years back and that wild Polio virus was last discovered 5 years back in the state,” she said.

The commissioner said the type 2 virus was first discovered in Jigawa, Yobe and Katsina States some part of the north and Niger Republic.

Hassan explained that the virus was only discovered on ponds, drainages and refuse in the communities, adding that it is not discovered on a human being.

She stressed that the state government was committed to eradicating polio in the state “with the Basket fund MOU between Bill and Millinda Gate, Aliko Dangote and the state government on polio and immunization.

“I am confident that we have done well in trying to eradicate polio.

“Therefore there is need to improve access to information to health workers who are stationed at different health facilities

“This would help the state government know the rate of frequency of a particular disease in a community and prevent its spread,” she said.

Hassan said the surveillance system would be conducted across the 20 local government areas of the state.

She reiterated the commitment of government to continue organising supplementary and routine immunisation days in all health facilities and outreach centres in the state.

According to her, the secondary and tertiary healthcare providers have to be innovative in making sure that diseases are promptly reported to bridge the gap.

Hassan urged families to continue to immunise their children and prevent a resurgence of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Polio is a highly-infectious viral disease which mainly affects young children and can result in permanent paralysis.

There is no cure and it can only be prevented through immunisation