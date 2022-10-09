RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi governor directs 20 council chairmen, others to step down

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed the 20 local government council chairmen, their deputies, councilors and secretaries to step down.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed.
According to Gidado, the directive is sequel to the fact that the tenure of the elected council officials expires on Oct. 10, 2022.

He said the affected officials had been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of the respective councils on Tuesday, Oct. 11, pending conduct of fresh elections or constitution of caretaker committees.

The governor’s aide said the move was in pursuant to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State 2013, as amended.

“His Excellency, the governor thanked the outgoing chairmen, deputy chairmen, councilors, and secretaries for the services rendered to the state and wished them success in their future endeavors,” the statement said.

