Bauchi governor directs 20 council chairmen, others to step down

According to Gidado, the directive is sequel to the fact that the tenure of the elected council officials expires on Oct. 10, 2022.

He said the affected officials had been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of the respective councils on Tuesday, Oct. 11, pending conduct of fresh elections or constitution of caretaker committees.

The governor’s aide said the move was in pursuant to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State 2013, as amended.