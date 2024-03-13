Bauchi Governor declares support for suspended lawmaker, Abdul Ningi

The governor shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, "In today’s State Executive Council meeting, I made it clear that I stand firm in our support for Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, of Bauchi Central,”

“I emphasised the importance of preserving dissent within our political landscape without resorting to punitive actions.

“I am committed to examining Senator Ningi’s situation further. It is common knowledge that Senator Ningi is one of the best performing senators whose heritage and uprightness, ancestry and integrity are worthy of praise.”

Senator Ningi was suspended by the Senate on Tuesday, March 11, 2024, following a discourse on a BBC interview on Friday, March 8, 2024, where he claimed that the National Assembly padded the 2024 budget with about ₦3 trillion.

Ningi's statement sparked outrage in the Senate, and a motion to suspend him for 12 months for allegations of criminal misinformation and breach of peace in the National Assembly was raised by Jimoh Ibrahim, a member of the Appropriation Committee in the Senate.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong of Cross River South Senatorial District and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari from Oyo North both put forward revisions to Ibrahim's motion. Ekpenyong recommended reducing the suspension period to six months, while Buhari proposed a shorter duration of three months.