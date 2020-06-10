Mohammed, while inaugurating the committee in Bauchi, said he was pleased with the Executive Order, describing it as a “welcome development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as part of efforts at making state legislature and judiciary more independent, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, May 22, signed an Executive Order which ensures finances of the two arms of government at the state level, get directly to them.

NAN reports that the new order is a brainchild of a Presidential Implementation Committee constituted to fashion out strategies and modalities for the implementation of financial autonomy for the states’ Legislature and Judiciary in compliance with section 121(3) of the Constitution.

The governor said that when implemented, the Presidential order would save him from “a lot of management problems”.

“We are here to inaugurate a committee that I have set up to look at the implications and implementation framework for the autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary, as contained in Presidential Order 10, signed by Mr President.

“This development has very serious implications and other insinuations that we need to bring to the public in terms of transparency and good governance.

“However, before I announce the inauguration, I must say that it is important for these two arms to have autonomy because, personally, I will be saved from a lot of management problems.

“I am not comfortable with the insistent visits to the government house or resort to the office of the Secretary to the State Government. I want them to have their autonomy and then I will have my peace.

“I want more responsibilities bestowed on the various heads like the Chief Justice and the Speaker of the House of Assembly,” Mohammed said.

The governor, who stressed that the legislature remained the most important arm of government, said that it was important to give them powers to deepen separation of powers.

“The legislature is the most important arm of government under democracy and under military rule. All other arms are always there but the legislature is absent when the military is in power.

“So, to give them some sort of powers in terms of deepening separation of power is very important,” the governor said.