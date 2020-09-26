The governor, therefore, appointed Dr. Bala Lukshi, as the acting Head of service with effect from Friday, September 25, 2020.

This was announced in a statement made available to journalists on Friday night and by signed by the Director, Press Affairs, Government House, Bauchi, Suleiman Dambam.

Until his appointment, Lukshi was the most Senior Permanent Secretary in the State Civil Service.

“I write to convey my decision for your appointment as Acting Head of Civil Service of Bauchi State with effect from 25 September, 2020.

“Your appointment as the Acting Head of Civil Service is made at a time when the present administration in the State is making effort to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the State Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.

“I would therefore expect that you will implore everything at your disposal to tum the service to objectivity, thoroughness, commitment, and patriotism.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, it is my hope that you will justify the confidence reposed, in you by bringing your wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of your new duties.”