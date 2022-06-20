Bauchi Gov Mohammed shares 59 cars to campaign coordinators, others

Speaking at the distribution, Gov. Mohammed said the move was to enable the beneficiaries to carry his campaign and that of the larger PDP to all corners of the state for the 2023 general elections.

He said that the provision of the vehicles would help to facilitate the party’s success at the elections.

“We are ready to do better. I charge you all to enter every nook and cranny of the state.

“We are ready to counter all the lies and false claims opponents are spreading against the party.

“Nobody can come and deceive our traditional rulers; nobody can come and deceive our youths and nobody can come to deceive the electorate,’’ he said.

Mohammed claimed that he had fulfilled 90 per cent of his campaign promises and noted that supporters of opposition parties in the state were consequently joining the PDP in large numbers.

He assured aggrieved party members, particularly those who lost at the last primary elections that the Reconciliation Committee he set up would address every issue and reconcile them with the winners.

In his remarks, PDP Chairman in the state, Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, appreciated the governor for the kind gesture.

He said the party was proud of the governor as he had delivered on his campaign promises to the credit of the party and deserved to be re-elected.

“With what you have done in the last four years, no candidate can match you in the contest.

“We thank our governor for the good work he is doing and this is a testimony that we should continue to elect only true sons and daughters and not outsiders into elective offices,’’ he said.

Akuyam said 14 Central Working Committee members, the Administrative Secretary of the Zonal Working Committee and the PDP Chairman in Dass Local Government Area were among party officials that benefited.

“This is justice and we appreciate it. In PDP, our leadership is about justice and respect for leaders. We will continue to support you,’’ he assured Mohammed.