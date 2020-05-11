The state Coordinator of COVID -19 Task Force, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

“On Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Surveillance Team of the Bauchi State Task Force on COVID-19 received 22 fresh confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“Having been tested positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Out of the 66 returning results, 22 persons will undergo treatment,” Maigoro said.

According to him, 876 contacts have been line listed and will continue to be monitored.

“We recorded one death as other patients are responding to treatment,” he said.

He explained that the Case Management Team has been actively handling the 175 hospitalised cases at the ATBU Teaching Hospital, FMC, Azare.

“As well as Specialist Hospital, Bauchi while the General Hospital Bayara remains the isolation centre for any suspected case.

“A total of 992 samples taken, 183 tested positive for the virus, 175 remain active, seven discharged, 0 severe case and one death,” he said.

He, however, said that the Surveillance and Contact Tracing Team was doing everything possible on samples collection and prompt case investigation.

The state Coordinator also pledged that the government would continue to isolate all suspected cases pending the outcome of their test results.