Bauchi Commissioner resigns after father was stripped of traditional title

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Commissioner left her job hours after a punitive measure was taken against her father for disrespecting Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. (Channels TV)
Sa'adatu's decision came hours after her father, a retired federal civil servant, Second Republic Minister, and former Minister of Special Duties, was stripped of his traditional title of Wazirin Bauchi.

The Commissioner's father was ousted from the council over allegations of “disloyalty and disrespect” to the State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

His removal was conveyed in a letter addressed to him by the Secretary of the Bauchi Emirate Council, Alh. Shehu Mudi Muhammad, dated January 3rd, 2023, and titled, “Removal from office as a Council Member and Traditional Title of Wazirin Bauchi.”

This is the second time in five years that the Commissioner's father was being removed from office as a Senior Member of the Bauchi Emirate Council as in March 2017, he was removed from the same position for alleged “disloyal and unruly behavior” during the administration of Governor Mohammed Abubakar.

Meanwhile, one of the Octogenarian's children, Sa'adatu has filed her resignation letter as a Commissioner in Mohammed's government and member of the State Executive Council after the punitive measure against her father.

“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council and Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.

“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration,” she stated in a letter addressed to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government on Wednesday.

