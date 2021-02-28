Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Saturday said that the construction of a three-kilometre road and 1.5 km of drainages in Disina town is costing the government N510 million.

Mohammed made the disclosure while touring Disina, a community in the Shira Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the purpose of the inspection tour was to ensure that the project was delivered on time.

The governor lamented that the historic town was being threatened by floods, pointing out that many houses had been submerged.

"About three kilometres of road within this town is under construction so that we can open up the community," he said.

Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the road and urged the contractor to expedite action and keep up the good job.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, said that the community had been yearning for the road and the drainages.

He stated that the state governor had listened to the yearnings of the people by fulfilling his electoral promises, adding that the government had paid 30 per cent of the contract sum to the contractor.

Ibrahim said the projects would soon be completed.

"This is how governance is done. The governor is here to see things for himself, he is not staying back in his office drinking tea or coffee and instructing us on what to do.

"Once he instructs his subordinates, he makes sure he goes with them to every nook and cranny of where a project is sited," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the places visited by the state governor during the inspection tour included Government Senior Secondary School in Zaki LGA, the palace of the Emir of Katagum and 250 housing units located in Misau, Jalam and Dambam.