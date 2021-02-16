The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has denied media reports that it offered employment to President Muhammadu Buhari's media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

A report by Peoples Gazette on Monday, February 15, 2021 had alleged that Buhari quietly appointed his Personal Assistant on New Media as the head of the newly-established National Production Monitoring System (NPMS) of DPR.

Ahmad immediately dismissed the allegation on Monday, describing it as "100% FALSE", leading the news organisation to publish a purported letter of appointment addressed to the presidential aide.

The published letter, dated January 19, 2021, was signed by DPR director, Sarkin Auwalu.

In a swift response to the letter which was published on Tuesday, February 16, DPR asked that it be disregarded by the public.

"This is the handiwork of some mischief makers hiding behind the veil of social media to spread fake news and mislead the public," an official statement read.

The petroleum industry regulator said employment into the DPR is carried out in accordance with extant rules guiding such exercises in the Nigerian public service.

Ahmad's purported appointment has caused public anger with many noting that it's further proof of President Buhari's clannish appointments.

The presidential aide has continued to deny the story, retweeting a couple of posts on Tuesday that dismissed the published appointment letter as fake.