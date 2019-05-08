Baru gave the charge while speaking at the inauguration of the NNPC Towers Electronic Gate Access and Visitors Management System in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that safety and security of the workers were critical in the determination of the management to re-position the corporation.

“Security remained the number one consideration in the list of priorities as captured in the 12 Business Focus Areas blueprint of the NNPC management.

“The activation of the digital access management system will not only ensure that the NNPC staff and visitors remained protected within the precinct of the expansive NNPC Towers, but also help to account for the massive human traffic.’’

The managing director thanked the project team for seeing to the completion of the project after initial hitches.

He noted that the target was to ensure that the system did not only work, but also upgraded from time to time to meet the best standards in the world.

The NNPC Towers Electronic Gate Access and Visitors Management System is an integrated management system, encompassing the use of multiple surveillance cameras positioned within and around the four-tower edifice of its corporate headquarters.

The system also includes scores of multi-dimensional patrol cameras covering the entire precinct and adjoining neighborhood.

The system is complete with a digital control room which provides for real time monitoring of movements across all the 13 floors in the four-towers, including the basements, car parks and neighborhood.