“I wish to inform you that I have spoken with my client on the issue of this dialogue to be organised by the state government with other Ulamas in the state, and he told me that he is even eager for the day to come.

“Therefore, I am assuring you that Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara is fully ready and willing to participate even more than the state government,” Barr. Rabiu Abdullahi-Shuaibu, told journalists at a briefing on Wednesday, in Kano

In a statement he issued on Jan. 3, the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, announced the banning of Nasir-Kabara from conducting any religious activities in the state, because the government had alleged that Nasir-Kabara’s comments during preaching were inciting.

Garba also directed the immediate closure of his mosque and ordered the state Police command, and other security agencies, to ensure compliance with the government’s actions.

In his reaction to the government’s action, Abdullahi-Shuaibu said: “The recent action to ban our client from conducting any religious activities in the state was against the law, saying, “he should have been given fair hearing before the state government banned him”.

“In the case we filed before the Federal High court in Kano, we are seeking for the court to order the withdrawal of all security agents from our client’s residence, mosque and other places, and also stop them from invading the places again.

“We seek for the fundamental right, freedom of speech, movement and religious activities and other rights of our client. The hearing for the case has been adjourned to Feb. 18.” the lawyer said.