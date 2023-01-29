Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

Pulse had earlier reported that the apex bank had extended the deadline for the expiration of the three series of Naira which include the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by 10 days.

Recall that CBN had earlier said the old notes will cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2023, following the introduction of redesigned versions.

However, explaining why the deadline was extended, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said in a statement on Sunday, January 29, 2023, that it was to "allow for the collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians."

In addition, Emefiele said the apex bank has created a seven-day window, which will commence on February 10, to allow holders of the old notes to lodge them in the bank after the old currency would have lost its legal tender status.