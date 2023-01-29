ADVERTISEMENT
Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Nurudeen Shotayo

The CBN has given a seven-day grace period during which holders of the old Naira notes can return them to banks.

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.
Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.
Pulse had earlier reported that the apex bank had extended the deadline for the expiration of the three series of Naira which include the N200, N500, and N1,000 notes by 10 days.

Recall that CBN had earlier said the old notes will cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2023, following the introduction of redesigned versions.

However, explaining why the deadline was extended, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said in a statement on Sunday, January 29, 2023, that it was to "allow for the collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians."

In addition, Emefiele said the apex bank has created a seven-day window, which will commence on February 10, to allow holders of the old notes to lodge them in the bank after the old currency would have lost its legal tender status.

Emefiele's words: A 7-day grace period, beginning on February 10 to February 17, 2023, in compliance with Sections 20(3) and 22 of the CBN Act, allowing Nigerians to deposit their old notes at the CBN after the February deadline when the old currency would have lost its Legal Tender status.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

