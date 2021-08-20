Banks, state offices close for ‘Isese Day’ celebration in Osun.

A former governor of Osun, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, in 2013, approved Aug. 20 as a public holiday in the state for Traditional Worshipers, under Section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act CAP P40 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2010.

NAN observed that all banks in Osogbo, the Osun capital, were under lock while offices at the state government secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, were equally closed for business transactions.

The secretariats of Olorunda Local Government and Osogbo Local Government, both in Osogbo, were equally deserted, except for security men on duty.

Schools in the state were all closed for the holiday, but some Federal Government establishments were open for business activities, as the holiday was not binding on Federal workers.

NAN recalls that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday, announced through the Osun Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, that Friday, Aug. 20 would be a public holiday to commemorate the 2021 ”Isese Day” .

Oyetola, however, said the 2021 festival, would not be marked with the usual fanfare, because of the increasing rate of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.