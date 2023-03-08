ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banks issue old notes in FCT, customers hesitant

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commercial banks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have started issuing the old Naura notes to customers.

Old Naira notes
Old Naira notes

Recommended articles

Mr Ifeanyi Udenna, a customer who collected the old N1,000 notes from First Bank, said he accepted the old notes because it was issued to him by a commercial bank.

I believe that because the money is coming from a commercial bank, the information will be authentic.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Although we have not heard any information from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) about the old notes, the banks cannot be acting on their own,” he said.

Another customer, Mrs Eugenia Atah, said that although she collected the old notes from her bank, traders were rejecting the notes.

”I collected N20,000 of the old N1,000 notes from my bank but when I went to the market, they refused to collect it.

”I also went to a restaurant to have lunch but the woman in charge rejected it.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This is frustrating because I thought that the issuance of the old notes will reduce our suffering,” she said.

Another customer, Mr Chris Idoko appealed to the CBN to make their stand known to the public on the old naira notes.

”I went to my bank and they were giving customers old notes but I refused to collect because people have not started spending it.

”Nobody collects these old notes in the market,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the CBN is yet to respond to the apex court judgment on the old notes.

The apex court had nullified the ban on use of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes, saying the notes still remained legal tender until Dec. 31.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari returns from Qatar, arrives Daura for Saturday’s elections

Buhari returns from Qatar, arrives Daura for Saturday’s elections

Sokoto Concerned Citizens condemn Tambuwal’s incitement, seeks redress

Sokoto Concerned Citizens condemn Tambuwal’s incitement, seeks redress

Lai Mohammed leads Kwara people in Lagos to endorse Sanwo-Olu

Lai Mohammed leads Kwara people in Lagos to endorse Sanwo-Olu

NAPTIP discovers new form of human trafficking in FCT

NAPTIP discovers new form of human trafficking in FCT

Police warn troublemakers to steer clear of South-East on election day

Police warn troublemakers to steer clear of South-East on election day

Sanwo-Olu visits Akere market, sympathises with fire victims

Sanwo-Olu visits Akere market, sympathises with fire victims

Coalition begs Obidients to join Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid

Coalition begs Obidients to join Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid

Sokoto PDP Women Leader, others dump Tambuwal, join APC 3 days to election

Sokoto PDP Women Leader, others dump Tambuwal, join APC 3 days to election

Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos governorship candidate

Afenifere endorses Rhodes-Vivour as Lagos governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate projects in Ibadan