ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

News Agency Of Nigeria

Allowing workers to work in a relaxed mood would also enhance their productivity apart from safeguarding their health.

The heat wave now is serious and everyone must take precautionary measures so as not to become a casualty [Vue Columbus]
The heat wave now is serious and everyone must take precautionary measures so as not to become a casualty [Vue Columbus]

Recommended articles

Dr Adewumi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that it was important to consider the health of workers while protecting their organisations’ policies. He said allowing their workers to work in a relaxed mood would also enhance their productivity apart from safeguarding their health.

"The heat wave now is serious and everyone must take precautionary measures so as not to become a casualty.

"Organisations like banks and other corporate offices should be lenient with their workers now in terms of dressings, so as not to endanger their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some offices do not even have fans or air conditioners, and those that have do not have light to power them.

"So, why suffer the workers by insisting on certain dress codes with the increased heat everywhere?

"This is just a call for mercy and I hope they yield to it,” he said.

Dr Adewumi, however, advised the public to remain well hydrated by taking water intermittently and avoiding coffee and warm or hot drinks. He added that they should always find shade to stay in if they have to be outside their houses when the sun is high.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

Governor Adeleke launches ₦3.4bn cooperative loan for 45,816 traders, artisans

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

BREAKING: Labour Party National Chairman Abure arrested for attempted murder in Edo

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today

30-year-old satellite expected to fall from space into Africa today

DSS tells labour leaders to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace

DSS tells labour leaders to shelve their planned protests for the sake of peace

Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

Senate approves 17 out of 19 Tinubu's NPC commissioner nominees

Senate approves 17 out of 19 Tinubu's NPC commissioner nominees

Noah Sewakanu assumes office as Ogun NUT chairman, vows open-door policy

Noah Sewakanu assumes office as Ogun NUT chairman, vows open-door policy

Akure residents bid farewell to late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Akure residents bid farewell to late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Lawmakers halt planned 60% increase in Nigerian Law School fees

Lawmakers halt planned 60% increase in Nigerian Law School fees

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wigwe University gate [Wigwe University]

Wigwe University mourns tragic loss of founder, family in helicopter accident

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

Jigawa Government allocates ₦1bn for free healthcare services to vulnerable persons

Niger Junta rebuffs all diplomatic missions so far [Reuters]

We won’t rejoin ECOWAS - Niger junta leader vows to never release Bazoum

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week