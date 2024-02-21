Banks, other employers should relax dress codes for workers due to heat wave

Dr Adewumi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that it was important to consider the health of workers while protecting their organisations’ policies. He said allowing their workers to work in a relaxed mood would also enhance their productivity apart from safeguarding their health.

"The heat wave now is serious and everyone must take precautionary measures so as not to become a casualty.

"Organisations like banks and other corporate offices should be lenient with their workers now in terms of dressings, so as not to endanger their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some offices do not even have fans or air conditioners, and those that have do not have light to power them.

"So, why suffer the workers by insisting on certain dress codes with the increased heat everywhere?

"This is just a call for mercy and I hope they yield to it,” he said.