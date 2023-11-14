ADVERTISEMENT
Banks, Ebonyi High court under lock over NLC/TUC strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC and TUC has paralysed activities at Ebonyi state high court, banks among other offices in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the organised labour’s strike is to protest the assault and brutality on the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1.

A NAN Correspondent who visited Ebonyi high court on Tuesday in Abakaliki, observed that the gate was under lock and key while judiciary workers were stranded outside the court premises. Emmanuel Awoke, Secretary, state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), told NAN that the strike became necessary in order to protest against injustice on workers across the nation.

Awoke said that he was in the office as early as 7:30 am to ensure that no judge or magistrate enters the court premises

As you can see, the main gate is already locked and nobody is allowed to walk inside. This is in compliance with the National directive in support of the nationwide strike.

“JUSUN as an affiliate of NLC has to live by the principles of the union’s laws and directives. As it stands, there are no court that is sitting. The workers are here to do their work but we cannot allow them to violate the law of the NLC,” Awoke stated.

A Lawyer, Onwe Solomon, said the strike has disrupted his matter in the court but noted that the move was in the right direction.

My matter is one that requires urgent attention but on getting here this morning, I found out that nobody is allowed to go inside the court because of the strike.

“I believe, they are fighting for their right and the good interest of the nation. The situation in the country today is worrisome, especially the assault on the NLC National President. It is uncalled for,” Solomon said.

A Bank customer, Uchenna Elom, hailed the move for the strike and urged the federal and the state governments to take steps in protecting the rights and interest of workers. Elom said he was at the Bank to obtain a new Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card but found that they were closed.

NAN reports that ATM machines in most banks including First Bank, Ecobank, UBA, Union among others visited in the capital city were fully working with long queue of customers. Reacting to the development, Dr Egwu Ogugua, NLC Chairman in Ebonyi, said the compliance to the strike was 90% in the state.

“All banks are closed, except Zenith bank but they later closed. You know injury to one is injury to all. The ruling class should stop intimidating the Nigerian workers,” he stated.

