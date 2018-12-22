The Bankers Warehouse has reacted to the issue of the $2.8 million which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced that it intercepted at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The EFCC also paraded two men, who were described as alleged couriers of the cash.

In a statement, the company, which runs cash-in-transit operations, expressed its displeasure over the attitude of the anti-graft agency, The Cable reports.

Read the statement by Bankers Warehouse below:

We want to convey to you that once again, we are facing a challenge with one of the security agencies (this time the EFCC),who detained our couriers yesterday evening while attempting to board an Arik air flight from Enugu to Lagos, conveying currency on behalf of Union Bank. They were transporting US Dollar.

When questioned, they presented their Identity cards, identifying themselves as Bankers Warehouse employees on official movement and also provided the letter of authority issued by the bank, covering that movement.

Despite the Information provided, the EFCC insisted on detaining our employees, taking possession of our goods and threatening to confiscate the currency, without making themselves available to our senior managers, or other agencies familiar with our movements.

This evening our attention has been drawn to an article in the Daily Trust Online, as well as the EFCC website https:/Jefccnlgerla.ora, where our staff have been paraded as suspected money launderers; exposing the Identity of our client and portraying our company In not just a negative, but criminal light.

We seek your intervention as our regulator, to address this issue of constant harassment of our staff, by security agencies, which constitutes a risk that could threaten the lives and safety of our employees and the cargo they are tasked with conveying.

ALSO READ: Governor Fayose fires back at EFCC, says agency is embarrassing him

Also, kindly recall that the CBN had previously called a meeting of stakeholders regarding this issue in the past. It may be prudent to engage the stakeholders once again, to provide clarity on the legitimacy, coverage and mode of operations of registered CIT operators.

We attach a copy of the related article in the Daily Trust Online for ease of reference. We look forward to your kind and urgent intervention.

Union Bank also called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for issuing a media release without completing investigations, saying that the movement of the cash was legal.