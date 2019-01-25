Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mrs Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident in a statement in Osogbo, and said that it occurred at about 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.

One police inspector and two other civilians were shot and injured during the robbery operation, while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the suspects.

The injured police inspector later died at the hospital, while the other injured persons are responding to treatment.

Police are, however, on the trail of the suspects, who abandoned their get-away vehicles and fled into the bush upon hot pursuit by the police, she said.