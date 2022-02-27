Bandits run riot in Kaduna; kill 7 people, student travelling for JAMB shot

The attack took place on Friday, February 25, 2022, as the bandits ransacked Unguwar Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga villages in the Randagi district of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, noted in a statement that the bandits, riding on motorcycles numbering about 50, stormed the communities around 11am and laid siege on them four hours preventing people from observing Juma’at prayers.

It was gathered that the attackers also abducted unstated number of people, of which many were women and whisked them off to an unknown destination.

A resident who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity claimed that two of his relatives were among the victims.

In a similar development, an SS3 pupil of Science Secondary School, Birnin-Gwari, reportedly sustained bullet wounds on his shoulder in another attack on Saturday.

The student was said to be on his way to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB-UTME) in Kaduna when bandits attacked the vehicle conveying him.

The vehicle, with other passengers on board, was pelted with bullets and the student was promptly rushed to Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital for surgery.

According to Nagwari's statement, “The nightmare of armed banditry along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway has further deteriorated in the last 24 hours. Today(Saturday) around 10am, a final-year pupil of Science Secondary School Birnin-Gwari escaped with bullet wounds on his shoulder while on his way for the JAMB -UTME registration in Kaduna.

“The dreadful armed bandits sprayed bullets on the vehicle conveying the pupil and others at Manini village after Kuriga along Birnin-Gwari Kaduna Highway. The student is awaiting surgery for the removal of the bullet in his shoulder at Jibrin Maigwari General Hospital in Birnin-Gwari.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed seven people at Unguwar Bula, Unguwar Dafillo and Ijinga in Randagi district, Birnin-Gwari on Saturday. The bandits on motor circles numbering fifty attacked the communities around eleven O’clock in the morning on Friday and lasted for four hours, preventing people from conducting Juma’at prayers.”

Kaduna state is currently being ravaged by incessant attacks from bandits and other criminal groups operating in the North West region of the country.