Bandits release another 32 Kaduna Baptist students, 31 still in captivity

The bandits released 32 of the remaining 63 victims on Friday, August 27, 2021, while 31 are still held hostage.

The Vice President, Christian Association of Nigeria (19 Northern States and Abuja) and chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph Hayab confirmed the development, saying the victims have been reunited with their parents.

He said “This (Friday) evening, 32 of the students were released. We expected more of that figure. We had been on it since yesterday (Thursday). They have been reunited with their parents and they are taking them straight to the hospital for treatment. No time to waste.”

According to ThePunch. Hayab had ealier said that the negotiator was working hard to ensure that the kidnappers released more students than they did last week.

“The challenge is that the bandits do not release the children because their parents paid any amount. After all, we have one negotiator and when any amount is given to bandits, they release the number of children they deem fit. All the students released so far are junior students who are weak and vulnerable. None of the senior school students kidnapped has been released.

“CAN Kaduna State is simply crying out to spirited Nigerians to come to our rescue in whatever way to help get our children back home. The trauma parents of these children are going through is not good for their physical and mental health. The worst is how the children are faring in this rainy season. Those who were released came back home very sick and weak, suggesting that those not back may be in a more severe situation,” he said.

Recall that the bandits had in July invaded the school and abducted 121 students.

20 days after their abduction, the bandits released 28 students after they reportedly collected N100m ransom.