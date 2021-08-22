15 more kidnapped students of the Bethel Baptist High School have been released by bandits.
Bandits release another 15 kidnapped students of Kaduna Baptist School
The students were released on Saturday night after spending 46 days in captivity.
The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students, saying they regained their freedom on Saturday night.
In July, the bandits released 28 of the students after receiving N50m as ransom.
Recall that in the early of of July 5, 121 students were kidnapped around 2 am at the school premises along the Kaduna — Kachia highway, Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
