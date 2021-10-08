RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits release 5 more students of Bethel Baptist school, 4 still in captivity

News Agency Of Nigeria

The students were said to have been released on Thursday evening.

Abducted Bethel Baptist High School students regain freedom (TheCable)

The President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Israel Akanji, has announced the release of five additional students of Bethel Baptist High School, in Kaduna state, and their matron by their abductors.

In a short statement on Friday night by Rev Akanji said: ”Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, Oct. 8”.

He said we thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released; Thank you for your prayers and support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on July 5 bandits invaded the school in Kaduna, leaving with unspecified number of students.

NAN also recalled that on Sept. 23, the Force PRO Force Headquarters, CP Frank Uba, had announced that the police had arrested suspected kidnappers of Baptist school students.

On Jul 25, the kidnappers released 28 of the abducted students and another batch of 25 on Aug. 23.

