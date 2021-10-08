In a short statement on Friday night by Rev Akanji said: ”Glory be to God. Five of our Bethel Baptist High School students and the Matron have just been released to us this evening, Oct. 8”.

He said we thank God and trust that the remaining four students will also be released; Thank you for your prayers and support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on July 5 bandits invaded the school in Kaduna, leaving with unspecified number of students.

NAN also recalled that on Sept. 23, the Force PRO Force Headquarters, CP Frank Uba, had announced that the police had arrested suspected kidnappers of Baptist school students.