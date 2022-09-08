RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits release 43 abducted worshippers in Zamfara

Kingsley Chukwuka

Suspected bandits, who abducted 44 Worshippers at a Jumu’at mosque, in the Zugu area of Zamfara State, have killed one of the victims and released 43 others.

The deceased victim has been identified as 23-year-old Babangida Muhammadu.

Among those released were the children of a political party chieftain, Alhaji Junaidu, whose sons were abducted.

Upon their abduction last Friday September 2, 2022, families of the victims reportedly gathered funds, to the tune of N5 million, demanded by the bandits.

Spokesperson for the State Police Command, SP Muhammed Shehu, who confirmed the release of the victims, however, denied knowledge of any dead victim

“The command is aware that all the victims have been released, but I am not aware that anyone was killed or that any ransom was paid”, he said, adding that the command was working to secure the state including worship centres.

He noted that the incident at Zugu happened because it is an outskirt area of the state with fewer inhabitants.

The police added that the major issue encountered in the state is that of Informants revealing relevant security information to the assailants.

Pulse observed that Bakura, Bukkuyum and Gummi Local Government Areas of state have recently been terrorized by bandits, who kill and kidnap residents of the area.

Meanwhile, the state government said it had dialogues with the nine bandits’ camps in Magami, Dansadau Emirate in Gusau and Maru Local Government Areas of the state.

It was also learnt that the bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, had accepted the peace deal, which is why sanity is gradually returning to Shinkafi, Birnin Magaji and Zurmi Local Government Areas of Zamfara State, Northwest, Nigeria.

