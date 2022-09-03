Bandits ransack Zamfara mosque, abduct worshippers

How it happened: The incident happened on Friday, September 2, 2022, when the armed men tucked their guns inside their clothes and stormed the mosque after worshippers had gathered for the sermon.

Residents reportedly said the intruders disguised as worshippers and told those waiting outside the mosque to go in inside.

A resident who simply identified himself as Abubakar told Daily Trust that the criminals eventually brought out their rifles after gaining entry into the mosque and fired some warning shots to scare the worshippers.

Abubakar's account: “When they laid siege, they asked those outside to go into the mosque told worshippers that they had come to negotiate the release of some captives with them.

“No one saw them with guns and many people mistook them for worshippers. Nobody paid attention to them because they hid their guns. However, shortly after they moved inside the mosque, they brought out the rifles and fired some warning shots. They herded the congregants in to bush but some of the worshippers managed to scramble out of the mosque to safety. The muezzin was among those kidnapped but the Imam was able to escape the assault.

“Some those who were outside the mosque were also abducted because unknown to them that some armed men took positions outside. They fired several gunshots into the air and then moved to forest with the captives.”