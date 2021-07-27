Bandits on rampage on Sokoto roads, kidnap scores of travellers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers traveling along Gusau-Sokoto road at Dogon Karfe near Talata-Mafara Local Government headquarters in Zamfara State were abducted on Sunday.

The general manager said the driver of the bus and one other passenger were lucky to escape unhurt while the rest of the passengers were whisked into the bush by the bandits.

He denied other comments on the issue on the ground that relevant authorities were duly informed and investigation had commenced.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Arzika, the Chairman, Wurno Local Government Area of the state has also confirmed the blocking of Wurno – Goronyo road on the same Sunday by bandits.

Chika-Arzika, however, could not confirm the abduction of passengers but said that two persons were killed during the incident.