Bandits moving into Nasarawa from Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara - Gov raises alarm

This is coming barely two days after ordering the forced closure of schools in Nasarawa State, Daily Trust reports.

The governor noted that the large advancement of the fleeing bandits into Rugan Juli and Rugan Madaki in Karu in both Wamba and Toto Local Government Areas necessitated an expanded security meeting held in Government House, Lafia.

Sule explained that the reason behind the expansion of the emergency security meeting was to deploy proactive measures in the face of growing security threats across the country, particularly within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that over 800 inmates, including some top Boko Haram suspects, escaped from the Kuje correctional facility during a recent attack by terrorists.

The governor, however, confirmed that preliminary security reports indicated that the influx of these suspected bandits had led to noticeable increase in cases of kidnapping within the last two months.

Sule said, “We believe it is very necessary to call this meeting in view of some of the security challenges we are beginning to see. As usual, the government decided to be proactive and in order to be proactive, we have to also join in calling for this meeting, so that we can share ideas.”

He also used the opportunity to give more details as to why the state government took the decision to close down schools, stressing that it was based on the outcome of an earlier meeting with some security chiefs.

Sule said the decision to shut down schools was necessary to forestall any eventualities.

The governor explained that the students who are currently writing their final NECO examination will continue to do so, adding that arrangement has been put in place to beef up security around them.