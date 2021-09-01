RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits might not be Nigerians, Catholic Bishop observes

Bishop Martin Uzukwuo, the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese on Monday, observed that most of the bandits terrorising residents in the north western part of the country might not be Nigerians.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi (second from right) recently met with bandits in Zamfara to negotiate peace [HumAngle]

Uzukwuo made the observation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

He said that the federal government should flush out those behind the acts and deport them to their countries.

He also said that the any foreign national resident in Nigeria without proper valid papers should be deported for peace to prevail.

Uzukwuo recalled that the late President Shehu Shagari deported Ghanaians in the past.

He explained that the activities of the bandits in bordering local government areas in the north western part of the country, posed a great threat to the nation corporate existence.

The killings of innocent Nigerians in the name of banditry and kidnapping have been going on unabated as if some people are licensed to kill and destroy other peoples’ property even without any provocations.

“Security agencies should bring all those behind this happenings to book so that others might learn to fear God and allow us to have peace in our country.

“I strongly appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence information to track and bring all those behind kidnapping and banditry to justice.

“All this issue of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism should stop for us to build a nation of our dream so that this nation can become one of the giants in the world,” he said.

