Bandits might not be Nigerians, Catholic Bishop observes

He said that the federal government should flush out those behind the acts and deport them to their countries.

He also said that the any foreign national resident in Nigeria without proper valid papers should be deported for peace to prevail.

Uzukwuo recalled that the late President Shehu Shagari deported Ghanaians in the past.

He explained that the activities of the bandits in bordering local government areas in the north western part of the country, posed a great threat to the nation corporate existence.

“The killings of innocent Nigerians in the name of banditry and kidnapping have been going on unabated as if some people are licensed to kill and destroy other peoples’ property even without any provocations.

“Security agencies should bring all those behind this happenings to book so that others might learn to fear God and allow us to have peace in our country.

“I strongly appeal to Nigerians to help our security agencies with intelligence information to track and bring all those behind kidnapping and banditry to justice.