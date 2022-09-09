Bandits killed only 1 person, injured 2 during attack in Kogi - Police

Confirming the incident, SP William Ovye-Aya, told NAN that, “From the report that reached our Command only one person, and not four, that was killed in the unfortunate attack by bandits.

“The person killed was the rider of the tricycle and the two injured are the traders who were rushed to a medical facility in Abejukolo, headquarters of Omala LGC after a reconnaissance mission by our officers and men.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of police (CP), Edward Egbuka, quickly mobilised and deployed a tactical squad and officers of the Division to the scene to possibly fish out the perpetrators.”

Ovye-Aya said the victims, all residents of Abejukolo Community, had gone to Bagana market to trade on that fateful day, but that as they left the market the suspected bandits attacked them around 8.30 p.m.

He said the victims were travelling in a Tricycle, popular known as “Keke Napep” when the gunmen opened fire on them, thereby killing the rider and injuring the two traders.

The traditional ruler of Omala LGA Traditional council, His Royal Highness Boniface Musa, the Ojogba of Ife, condemned the attack and prayed to God to give the family of the victim the fortitude to bear the loss.

He decried the incessant attacks on Bagana people by unknown gunmen, who denied the community the desired peace and progress.