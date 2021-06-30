RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver

Suspected bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad.

Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver. [TheNation]

The Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, of the assembly, Malam Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Gusau that the gunmen also kidnapped the lawmaker’s son and driver.

He said that incident occurred on Tuesday at Sheme in Katsina State while Ahmad was on his way to Kano.

“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.

