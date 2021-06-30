Bandits kill Zamfara lawmaker, kidnap son, driver
Suspected bandits have killed the lawmaker representing Shinkafi Constituency in the Zamfara House of Assembly, Muhammad Ahmad.
He said that incident occurred on Tuesday at Sheme in Katsina State while Ahmad was on his way to Kano.
“He (lawmaker) was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by the bandits,’’ Jafaru-Kaura said.
