Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killing in a statement issued in Kaduna.

“Security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Wawan Rafi II village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area this morning.

“According to the report, two persons were killed in the attack, a man and his seven-year-old son.

“Also, seven houses, one car and one motorcycle were burnt,’’ Aruwan stated.

He added that security personnel had been mobilised to the area to repel the assailants.

Aruwan stated that the personnel recovered eight empty cartridges of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.

“So far, two corpses have been retrieved. The citizenry will be updated on further developments,’’ he added.