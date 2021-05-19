Bandits kill 3 cattle herders, steal cows in Kaduna

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 that the attackers also stole an unspecified number of cows from the settlement.

The deceased herders were identified as Ibrahim Abubakar, Abdullahi Maitashi, and Umar Abbas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the attack, and commiserated with the herders' families.

Aruwan had earlier on Wednesday reported the killing of eight people during a bandit attack on their Ungwan Gaida community in Chikun LGA.

A building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was also burnt by the bandits, along with other houses in the community.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.