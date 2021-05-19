RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits kill 3 cattle herders, steal cows in Kaduna

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Bandits also killed eight other people in a separate attack in the state.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [The Africa Report] Pulse Nigeria

An armed group of bandits killed three cattle herders during a recent attack on a settlement in Marraban Jos, Rigachikun, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Recommended articles

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 that the attackers also stole an unspecified number of cows from the settlement.

The deceased herders were identified as Ibrahim Abubakar, Abdullahi Maitashi, and Umar Abbas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the attack, and commiserated with the herders' families.

Aruwan had earlier on Wednesday reported the killing of eight people during a bandit attack on their Ungwan Gaida community in Chikun LGA.

A building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was also burnt by the bandits, along with other houses in the community.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

At least 323 people were also killed and 949 people kidnapped between January and March this year.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward